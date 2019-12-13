Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s staff will hold Field Office Hours in Tehachapi on the third Tuesday of each month, including Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
“This is a great opportunity for my constituents in Tehachapi to conveniently meet with my staff, in person, and discuss any issues, suggestions or concerns under the jurisdiction of the County of Kern. It's an honor to represent the community of Tehachapi, and I'm pleased we can offer this venue to make local government, and my office, more accessible,” Scrivner said in a news release.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested to reduce wait times. Call Supervisor Scrivner’s Office to set up an appointment at 868-3663, or e-mail fosterj@kerncounty.com.
