Construction of new group restrooms at the Tehachapi Mountain Park is scheduled to begin Aug. 12, and is expected to be completed by the end of October, Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner announced Thursday.
A pre-manufactured ADA accessible restroom will be installed, replacing an existing non-ADA accessible restroom, according to a news release from Scrivner's office.
“The improvement of the group restrooms and showers was identified as the top priority by community stakeholders who attended the Tehachapi Mountain Park visioning workshop my office hosted," Scrivner said in the news release. "I am thrilled that this project is coming to fruition and am confident it will greatly enhance the enjoyment and experience for all visitors to our beautiful park. This park is truly a jewel in the Kern County park system."
The new restroom will include four single-user restrooms and two single-user showers. The exterior building construction is pre-fabricated concrete with finishes to simulate batten siding texture and a metal rib roof finish to match the facade of the existing park structures. There will be a new septic system, accessible parking stall, and an accessible concrete walking path from Cabin #3 to the new restroom.
