The county's Mojave East Park may soon see improvements.

As part of the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program and a series of open house-style public input meetings regarding new recreational opportunities at the park, Supervisor Zack Scrivner recently announced details of the proposed improvements to the park, according to a July 26 news release.

The following is a list of proposed improvements:

1. Adding an artificial-turf soccer field;

2. Renovating an existing ball field with a new artificial-turf ball field;

3 Renovating the existing concession stand and bleachers at the ball field;

4. Adding two inclusive playgrounds with shade structures;

5. Adding a multi-sport court and skate park;

6. Expanding the parking lot adjacent to the ball field;

7. Adding a bio-retention basin;

8. Adding an outdoor fitness park;

9. Renovating and relocating the restrooms;

10. Adding a concrete pathway network throughout the park;

11. Renovating the existing wet/dry play pad with an aeronautical theme;

12. Adding a new group picnic area with shade;

13. Adding a dog park;

14. Adding shade/accent trees and shrubbery; and

15. Adding an outdoor reading area.

“If funded, the improvements to the infrastructure requested through this grant would provide safe recreational opportunities for not only the critically under-served families in the community, but the thousands of residents of the Mojave Region,” wrote Scrivner, the Second District supervisor.