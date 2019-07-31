The county's Mojave East Park may soon see improvements.
As part of the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program and a series of open house-style public input meetings regarding new recreational opportunities at the park, Supervisor Zack Scrivner recently announced details of the proposed improvements to the park, according to a July 26 news release.
The following is a list of proposed improvements:
1. Adding an artificial-turf soccer field;
2. Renovating an existing ball field with a new artificial-turf ball field;
3 Renovating the existing concession stand and bleachers at the ball field;
4. Adding two inclusive playgrounds with shade structures;
5. Adding a multi-sport court and skate park;
6. Expanding the parking lot adjacent to the ball field;
7. Adding a bio-retention basin;
8. Adding an outdoor fitness park;
9. Renovating and relocating the restrooms;
10. Adding a concrete pathway network throughout the park;
11. Renovating the existing wet/dry play pad with an aeronautical theme;
12. Adding a new group picnic area with shade;
13. Adding a dog park;
14. Adding shade/accent trees and shrubbery; and
15. Adding an outdoor reading area.
“If funded, the improvements to the infrastructure requested through this grant would provide safe recreational opportunities for not only the critically under-served families in the community, but the thousands of residents of the Mojave Region,” wrote Scrivner, the Second District supervisor.
