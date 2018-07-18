Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner discussed the county budget and local economic development with local business leaders at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday, July 17.
Scrivner's first talking point was on the county's structural deficit, which could be reduced in the coming year through an expected rise in property tax values from rising oil prices. The county has also been cutting back in some areas, including a push to get the firefighters union to agree to a reduction in the amount paid in overtime — not number of hours.
"We've had a very large hole in our budget," Scrivner said.
Scrivner said firefighters in the county are already paid more overtime than what is required by the Fair Labor Standards Act because of the way in which days off cause their overtime to kick in more quickly. Potentially changing this payment system through contract negotiations with the union would bring a 1 percent salary reduction, but help address the deficit in the Kern County Fire Department.
Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins said the chamber tries to have Scrivner give a yearly update at one of the luncheons.
"We always appreciate an update on the budget and what’s happening in the county," Perkins said.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Sheriff's proposed 1-cent sales tax was also a talking point. Scrivner informed business owners at the meeting who live in unincorporated areas of reasons behind the tax, namely to help hire more deputies.
"There are times in eastern Kern when a deputy is more than 45 minutes away," Scrivner said.
This year, Perkins said, it was beneficial for people to hear about the sales tax if they are voting on it in November.
"They need to understand the difficult situation that the sheriff’s department is in,” Perkins said.
Scrivner also gave an update on a number of other topics, including the Lean Six Sigma program for more efficiency in the county, Advance Kern business incentives and a planned study on economic diversification in eastern Kern County.
The county has applied for a grant to pay for the study. It will be discussed at the East Kern Economic Alliance meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors office, 803 Tucker Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.