Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner discussed the county budget and local economic development with local business owners at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday, July 17.
Scrivner's first talking point was on the county's structural deficit, which could be reduced in the coming year through an expected rise in property tax values from rising oil prices. The county has also been cutting back in some areas, including a push to get the firefighters union to agree to a reduction in the amount paid in overtime — not number of hours.
"We've had a very large hole in our budget over the last four years," Scrivner said.
Scrivner added changing state rules made firefighters' retirement costs go up, causing the need for this 1 percent reduction in salary to county firefighters, who are already paid more in overtime than is required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins said the chamber tries to have Scrivner give a yearly update at one of the luncheons.
"We always appreciate an update on the budget and what’s happening in the county," Perkins said.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Sheriff's proposed 1-cent sales tax was also a talking point. Scrivner informed business owners at the meeting who live in unincorporated areas of reasons behind the tax, namely to help hire more deputies.
"There are times in eastern Kern when a deputy is more than 45 minutes away," Scrivner said.
This year, Perkins said, it was beneficial for people to hear about the sales tax if they are voting on it in November.
"They need to understand the difficult situation that the sheriff’s department is in,” Perkins said.
Scrivner also gave an update on a number of other topics, including the Lean Six Sigma program for more efficiency in the county, Advance Kern business incentives and a planned study on economic diversification in eastern Kern County.
The county has applied for a grant to pay for the study. It will be discussed at the East Kern Economic Alliance meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors office, 803 Tucker Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.