Kern County Supervisors pushed off a decision to give the Kern County Fire Department a $14 million “payday” loan on Tuesday.
The loan, county budget officials said, was critical to giving Fire Chief Brian Marshall the ability to pay his staff after April 30, when he can no longer draw cash from a county funding pool. Monthly payroll costs range between $9 and $10 million.
Marshall said it is just needed until the state and federal government pay the county back for the millions of dollars the county spent fighting wildfires, hurricanes and mudslides across California and the nation in 2017.
But supervisors — already dealing with a structural deficit in the Fire Department budget — were reluctant to pony up more cash.
“It seems like your structural deficit is going in the wrong direction,” Supervisor Mick Gleason said.
Now, he said, the Fire Department is asking for a loan even though the fire department union has been unwilling to accept changes in its contracts that would ease the county’s fiscal crisis and bring the department’s spending level closer to its revenues.
“I’m not seeing the fire department come across with the same cuts as other departments. I need to see some meaningful adjustment to your structural budget,” Gleason said, before he’s willing to vote for an additional loan.
Marshall said that his department got a check for $1.5 million on Monday. But it has been hard to get paid as the state and federal governments struggle to handle the aftermath of one of the worst California fire seasons in years, he said.
“As we go and fight these fires we submit a billing package to all these agencies. Payment has been slow. It’s been (an) extraordinary last year,” he said. “I have been pounding my head trying to get the money back into Kern County.”
Supervisors asked Chief Marshall if, by declining to respond to mutual aid requests when possible, the county could mitigate the need for the loan.
Marshall said he is required by law to send firefighters to some fires and has mutual aid agreements with many other agencies.
Supervisors asked for more exploration of the legal constraints on them before they voted on it.
But the bottom line, said Deputy County Administrative Officer Elsa Martinez, is that the county can’t stop paying its firefighters.
“We’re at the point where the loan has to happen or we need to get that money back from the agencies that owe it to us,” she said.
Kern County Counsel Mark Nations said the county is not allowed by law to let a county department’s budget go into debt.
Homeless demands
A group of women gathered to urge the Kern County Board of Supervisors to address the increasing tide of homelessness.
“I live in southwest Bakersfield. We have a tremendous, almost overnight for us, homeless problem,” said Cathy Palla. “It’s gotten so bad a customer was assaulted by a person coming out of Mexicali two weeks ago — just cold-cocked coming out of the restaurant at 7:30 at night.”
Diana Mestmaker said she is often out along Chester Avenue on her way from her home in northeast Bakersfield.
“I am a trainer. I trickle down to St. Francis at 5-something in the morning. Chester Avenue is my route. What I have seen is a proliferation of bodies. Young men. Bicycles. Pedaling and peeing.
"I want to know what we can do,” she said.
Speakers said they’ve been told that homeless individuals are being shipped into Kern County from other parts of the state and wanted to know what the county is going to do.
Supervisor Mike Maggard said he’s heard the rumors as well.
“We don’t know where the truth is in that,” Maggard said.
There is a massive organization in Kern County called the Homeless Collaborative, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said, that is trying to address the issue of homelessness.
He said he has tried to explore the rumors and stories of homeless being shipped to Kern County through his connections in Los Angeles County and Sacramento.
“I’ve looked into this quite a bit,” Alsop said. “I have found no evidence in my own research that there is any sort of coordinated effort by governments in those areas to ship homeless people to Kern County.”
Leaders in the Collaborative, he said, believe that the rising homeless problem is coming from inside Kern County.
More than 90 percent of the people getting services from the Homeless Collaborative are from Kern County, Alsop said.
Supervisors urged the speakers to stay engaged in the issue, connect with city and county government and the Homeless Collaborative.
“The best news of today’s discussion,” Maggard said, “is that you are engaged.”
