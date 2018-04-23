On Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors will give the Kern County Fire Department a $14 million dollar payday loan.
Fire Chief Brian Marshall said he has more than $15 million in reimbursement money that hasn’t been paid by state and federal fire agencies to Kern County for staff and equipment used last year to fight fires and natural disasters.
And until he gets that money he’s in a financial pickle.
“I’m at the end of the year and I haven’t got the money that’s owed to me and I don’t have the money to make payroll,” Marshall said.
All those firefighters have to get paid.
So the loan is needed to get the fire department through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
It doesn’t help that the Kern County Fire Department’s normal budget is facing a roughly $10 million deficit due to overtime, pension costs and other issues.
That problem is the topic of ongoing contract talks between the Kern County Firefighters union and the county.
Right now, though, the county has to deal with the cashflow problem.
At a meeting on Tuesday Kern County Supervisors struggled with the question of how they could speed up the pay day they’re owed by the state and federal government.
Were bills put in on time?
They were, Marshall said.
Why does Kern County do so much work on disasters in other areas?
Because when there’s a major wildland fire in Kern Count, his department doesn’t have the resources to fight it alone, he said.
Can Kern County do a better job of pushing to get its money back?
“I don’t know what we can do better,” Marshall said.
The problem this year is the sheer scope of last summer’s epic fire season and disaster season, he said.
Fires in California wine country. The Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County and the devastating mudslides that followed. Hurricanes in Puerto Rico.
Kern County firefighters helped at all of them. Kern County paid to send its personnel, bulldozers, helicopters and engines to help.
Now it is waiting to get paid back.
And so is every other agency who helped. The reimbursement train has slowed to a crawl, Marshall said.
“The federal government got hammered with natural disasters last year. There’s a big cash flow issue in all levels of government,” Marshall said. “It’s big numbers but it’s big numbers across the board. We’re not the only fire department facing this.”
How can supervisors help, they asked County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop on Tuesday? Should they write letters and lobby state leaders?
“We should be doing everything we can to empower the Chief,” Alsop said. “You should be vocal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.