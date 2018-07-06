The Tehachapi Salvation Army is gearing up for its back to school drive and requesting clothes and school supplies for students in kindergarten through high school.
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 4. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, students will come select their items and will be able to get free haircuts.
The supplies are intended to go to local low-income youth, said Sandy Chavez, Salvation Army community coordinator. Volunteers are welcome to sort clothes in advance or help the day of the drive.
"We'll take care of your clothing, your backpack and your haircut, and you can come back in September for your shoes," said Chavez, who is also working on getting vouchers for the students to purchase new shoes.
The list of requested items is divided by age group and includes 12-packs of No. 2 pencils, spiral-bound notebooks, glue sticks, highlighters, index cards and, of course, backpacks to carry all the essentials.
Chavez said the Salvation Army currently has two storage bins of clothing, but will accept more clothes sized for youth.
One of the greatest strengths of Tehachapi is that "when we need, the community pulls together," Chavez said.
Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The public should note that the local site is not actually a donation center, and is only accepting items for this back to school drive.
Later in August, collections will start for a coat drive.
