The Kern County treasurer and tax collector has issued delinquency notices to property owners who have not paid their taxes, according to a news release.
Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman said in the news release that property owners who don't pay their delinquent taxes on or before June 30 will face additional penalties. If the delinquent date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the hour of delinquency is 5 p.m. on the next business day.
Parcels with unpaid taxes will be put in a tax-defaulted status and will be subject to public auction after five years of delinquency, the news release said.
You can pay:
• Via mail to: KCTTC, 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301-4640.
• In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Anyone who thinks they've received a delinquency notice in an error should call the Treasurer-Tax Collector at 868-3490 or email TTC@KernCounty.com.
