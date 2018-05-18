More than 40 friends, family and staff members from Tehachapi High School honored biology teacher James Henderson for his more than 30 years of service to the Tehachapi Unified School District with a flag raising ceremony Friday afternoon.
“I admire him for his scholarly wisdom when it comes to student development," Principal Scott Heitman said. "Not only have I asked for advice as a colleague, but as a father as well.”
The principal added that he personally wanted to recognize Henderson for his hard work and dedication to service at the high school.
Steve Denman, a physical education teacher at THS, said, “This is just a true honor to get up here and talk about my colleague here that I’ve known."
He added, “It’s an inspiration to be around him and watch him help kids.”
Henderson was born in Long Beach and raised four children with his wife in Tehachapi. They moved to Tehachapi in 1987.
Henderson talked about his career and his work with youth.
“You are investing in the future. You are trying to connect kids to things they don’t even see yet," Henderson said in an interview. "You help them see their full potential and help them take advantage of opportunities out there.”
He added that the professionalism of the staff and working with students has been a real privilege.
Henderson plans to teach a few more years, and retire with his wife, who is also a teacher.
