Red ribbons attached to students' clothes and backpacks waved in the Tehachapi wind as students smiled and proudly dressed up as Disney characters or made colorful posters as part of Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest drug prevention campaign.
Millions of students across the country are saying “no” to drugs during this week's effort.
“I feel Red Ribbon Week puts a voice out there on how bad drugs are in this world. We can live a great life in peace if we choose not to use them,” said student Joscelyn Martinez, 13, at Jacobsen Middle School.
Thirteen-year-old Ashley Herion from JMS added, “It makes us focus on the good things and Red Ribbon Week spreads awareness. We have all learned since kindergarten what it does to our bodies.”
All six schools in the Tehachapi Unified School District are encouraging students to declare that they will lead a drug-free life, assist the school and the community, achieve their dreams, respect themselves and make their family proud, according to a resolution from the district.
“I think the majority of the students don’t want to subscribe to that way of life. I hope we can get them to stand up and say this is not acceptable on our campus and if they see something to tell us,” said Jacobsen Middle School Principal Sharon Heitman.
She added, “We are mentioning in announcements every day and in classroom observations students are writing about the theme, ‘Life is your journey, travel drug free.’ Kids are reflecting. They get excited about dress up days and they get to show their support.”
Red Ribbon Week, organized through the National Family Partnership, is a symbol of students and parents pledging to raise awareness to the violence and consequences of drugs in the United States.
The campaign started in 1985 in response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique Camarena. In memory of Camarena, many friends and parents began wearing a red ribbon as a symbol of one person’s fight against drugs and alcohol, according to redribbon.org.
“The activities will encourage students to remember not to use drugs because they are paired with teaching on the importance of taking care of our bodies, making healthy choices, and resisting peer pressure,” said Principal Kendra Bailey of Golden Hills Elementary School.
