Tehachapi Municipal Airport Manager Ashley Whitmore was elected to a two-year term to the board of directors for the Association of California Airports on Sept. 12.
Whitmore has been the Tehachapi Municipal Airport manager for the past 18 months and has implemented a hangar inspection policy and worked with the FAA on several matters, according to a city news release.
The Association of California Airports represents both publicly and privately owned airports in the state. Whitmore will represent District 3, which includes Kern, Inyo and Mono counties, totaling 27 airports.
“I’m excited to serve for the Association of California Airports Board of Directors and advocate for our local airports,” Whitmore said in the news release
