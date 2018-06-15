The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors honored Carol Lawhon, CEO and association executive, for her work and time with the organization at the TAAR office Friday.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, gave Lawhon a special resolution for her achievement and to wish her well in her upcoming retirement.
Fong expressed his congratulations and read from the document, saying, “in recognition of the valuable leadership she has provided to that organization and her exemplary record of career and civic leadership, she is deserving of special public commendations."
Lawhon has lived in Tehachapi for more than 20 years and joined the association on Feb 2, 2009, serving under multiple presidents and providing her administrative experience to the organization.
“On behalf of the association, thank you Carol for all your dedication and guidance for all of us over the last nine years of work. You’ve been amazing and we very much appreciate you here,” said TAAR President Beth Hall.
Commented