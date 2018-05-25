Tehachapi resident and insurance agent Marty Pay was voted faculty of the year of the University of Phoenix's School of Business in Bakersfield. The award was decided through a student vote and announced in April.
Pay has been a small business owner for 28 years running the Farmers Insurance Marty Pay office in Tehachapi. He began teaching at the University of Phoenix six years ago after earning his MBA there.
“I’ve always loved to teach,” said Pay, who considers himself an educator and communicator through training people in financial practices.
Rather than teaching business, Pay said he “gets the fun classes” at the university. He teaches multiple classes including critical thinking, public speaking and marketing. Each is an accelerated five or six-week course.
After teaching for A.D. Banker for 15 years on the side, Pay said he wanted to teach something other than finance. His favorite course to teach has been critical thinking. Pay said he tells students in the class, “If I don’t tweak you and make you a little bit mad, I’m not doing my job.”
Pay said he found out about his award when he came to class and students in a room next door were congratulating him — he had not yet seen the announcement that was sent out.
“I thought they were pulling my leg,” Pay said.
The Faculty of the Year Award was given at the recent University of Phoenix graduation in Fresno. Pay said he enjoys attending the ceremony each year, and this year was also invited to put on the students’ hoods as they went across the stage.
After graduation, Pay said he likes to keep in touch with students and be available to offer advice. One former student, Perry Finzel, who went to the University of Phoenix from 2014 to 2017, said he still keeps in touch with Pay, who helped him get his current job.
“He’s been there as far as being a mentor and stuff — he’s there even after you graduate,” Finzel said.
Another student, Aris Somarriba, said he took a “Managing Change in Business” course with Pay in the fall of 2017. As a Navy veteran, Somarriba said that Pay “took great care of his students” who come from “all walks of life” to the university. Somarriba also still keeps up with Pay, including meeting with him for lunch.
"Where he finds the time to do all the things that he does, I don't know," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, where Pay has previously served as the board chair. She said Pay is a tremendous friend, role model and mentor, and very deserving of this award.
“I’ve been blessed with a lot of recognition for a lot of different things, and this to me is one of the most incredible things I’ve ever been involved in. Because it’s voted on by the students, so that to me is kind of special,” Pay said.
