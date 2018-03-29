The Community Emergency Response Team Spring Training class was a major success with the highest attendance in quite some time. Tehachapi Residents who gave up 20 hours in March, graduated on Saturday, March 17, with 75 percent of them joining teams.
Team Leads handed out Graduation Certificates and met with their new team members afterwards. Tehachapi city and Golden Hills had the highest number of graduates, to the delight of Team Lead David Shaw. Bernice Romo, Sand Canyon lead, was thrilled to see their RECERTs and meet new members. Bear Valley Springs and Alpine Forest proudly added to their teams as well.
The last day of training is the Disaster Simulation Exercise, where students apply all they have learned over the three Saturdays. For the first time in Tehachapi CERT’s history, the Tehachapi High School drama class was invited to play the victims. And did the drama department give a chilling performance!
CERT graduate Pat O’Donnell said, “The student victims added a real sense of reality to the role plays and were very valuable at setting the disaster theme.”
For the first time, CERT students were treated to the victim’s view of the disaster scene and how the victims were treated, in the 'hotwash.' This also provided the CERT students with better insight into how they reacted and performed.
A hotwash is the immediate "after-action" discussions and evaluations of an agency's (or multiple agencies') performance following an exercise, training session, or major event. The main purpose of a hotwash session is to identify strengths and weaknesses of the response to a given event.
Drama student Joseph Clark told the class, “Being a victim, I would like to comment that I think everyone kept really professional. They also did great 'interpreting.' I guess you could say, my jumbled up talk from being in shock. You guys were so good at keeping really chill when we brought in chaos. Everyone did awesome, and if I did fall victim to a tragic disaster accident, I would more than appreciate your CERT team for helping.”
The drama students thoroughly enjoyed themselves and a few came in moulage; a French word meaning the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel.
Clark, who had chairs toppled on top of him with minor injuries and scarce breathing, also said, “Being in drama, we love pretending to nearly die (I know. Slightly messed up). Thank you for giving us the opportunity to do this. It was so fun.”
CERT graduate Wilma Sweeney added, “I loved the drama kids! They were terrific and obviously had done their homework before performing. The whole exercise really helped to underscore what a CERT participant needs to be ready for— CHAOS!"
The THS drama class now have starring roles in all future Tehachapi Valley CERT classes. Tehachapi CERT would like to thank Mrs. Lara Steinke, English/drama teacher; Teresa Coatlalopeuh, TEEN CERT coordinator and business/computers teacher, and, of course, the talented drama students — Zack Bowen, Micaiah Clark, Joseph Clark, Alyssa Keith, Rihana Median, Peyton Stowers and Molly Miller Rijfkogel — for giving up their Saturday morning to give the CERT students a disaster performance they will not forget.
The next chilling performance of the high school drama class will be their 2018 Spring Play: "Murder at the Goon Show." Performances are on Thursday, May 3 at 7:. p.m., Friday, May 4 at 7: p.m., and Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances will be in the THS Performing Arts Room.
Tehachapi CERT sincerely thanks St. Malachy Catholic Church, Carlos Donuts, Taylor’s Provisions and The Coffee Mill for their generous donations; our instructors Jim Nelson, Ron Hayton, Jeannie Taylor, Teri Kahn, William Godfrey, Teresa Coatlalopeuh, Dawn Nelson and the Tehachapi News for their support.
Tehachapi is much more prepared with our spring 2018 graduates and we congratulate them all on their tenacity and heart to serve our community. If you are interested in the fall CERT training, please visit our website at www. TehachapiCERT.com to sign up and follow us on Facebook at TehachapiCERT. Class details will be revealed late summer.
Tehachapi CERT is a non-profit organization, operated solely by volunteers. “I really appreciate what you guys do and willing to teach what you know,” stated Esther Clark, the youngest CERT class graduate.
Sally Thoun is Team Lead for Alpine Forest and a Board Member of Tehachapi CERT.
Commented