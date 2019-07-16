Tehachapi City Council members are set to vote on adding "In God We Trust” decals to police and city vehicles at their next meeting, slated for Aug. 5.
Advocates for the motto have expanded their mission and have come to Tehachapi, hoping the community will join other Kern County cities and entities that have already voted in favor of displaying the slogan.
Local pastor and Bakersfield Police Department Chaplain Angelo Frazier went to the Monday night council meeting, requesting the nation’s motto be placed on local fire and police vehicles.
“I’m honored to be here and stand before you and share what my heart is saying,” Frazier said. “This is your historic moment right now.”
He requested council members place the matter on a future agenda for a vote and so public comment could be received.
In a letter attached to the City Council agenda, Frazier wrote, "'In God We Trust' is our nation’s motto, adopted by Congress in 1956. It’s on our money and it’s now being displayed in nearly 700 city and county chambers across this great land, including 136 municipalities in California. It’s an important part of our country’s history and we will be a better nation because of it.”
Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge said, “It’s proposed that the City Council adopt a resolution to reinstate the words ‘In God We Trust' on all city of Tehachapi Police Department vehicles used for policing activities throughout our community. The phrase 'In God We Trust' is foundational to the United States of America and as such should be displayed on city of Tehachapi vehicles."
In June, the Bakersfield and Delano city councils approved placing such decals on police vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.