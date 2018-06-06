Two options: Tehachapi City Council members could appoint a person to fill the council seat left open by the death of Mayor Ed Grimes, or leave the seat open until the next regularly scheduled election in November.
The four remaining council members ultimately decided at Monday night's meeting — after voting on it twice — to advertise for and accept applications from which they could appoint someone to serve on an interim basis until the Nov. 6 election.
This was decided with a final 3-1 vote with Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins and councilmen Phil Smith and Dennis Wahlstrom voting in favor and Kenneth R. Hetge abstaining.
“I would like to move to a point that all of us can agree on someone, because it's just difficult to have a four-member group,” Wiggins said.
Sometimes a fifth council member could be the person who breaks a tie.
Hetge said he was concerned that residents didn’t understand the process and in-depth information needed to be provided to the community. He was leaning toward leaving the seat vacant until the next election.
Smith said, “I think we should move forward and advertise.” He added, “Let's see what we get for candidates.”
Wahlstrom also agreed on moving forward to find someone before the next election.
After Grimes died, the decision whether to fill the vacancy needs to be made within 60 days.
The vacancy occurred more than 130 days away from the next general election; thus, once a replacement is found, he or she will hold the office until the next election. The person could serve the remainder of Grimes' term if voted in by the public at the November election, or another person who wins the election could serve until 2020, according to the City Council agenda.
At the June 4 council meeting, it was mentioned that the elected official would hold an at-large office for a remainder of two years for on Grimes' term. That's because Grimes' seat was filled under the at-large election system and that has to be honored.
The interim council member would be appointed by the City Council after applications are accepted and at the July 16 meting. Applicants have until July 11 to submit their application for Grimes' position as council member only and not Mayor of Tehachapi.
“This a bridge to get us from here and now to November. So the democratic process, the discussion, the debate and the decision can be properly made in a public form,” City Manager Greg Garrett said.
Three seats and the city treasurer will, however, abide by the districting rules, since those seats are up for election this November. The council members up for election in November are Smith for District 1; Wahlstrom for District 4; and Wiggins for District 5.
If applicants are interested in running for any council position in November, applicants can apply to run from July 16 to Aug. 9. Residents can visit TehachapiCityHall.com and find their district.
Any registered voter residing within city limits may apply for the position on the City Council by going to City Hall located at 115 S. Robinson St. and calling the city at 822-2200, ext.101 to make an appointment to fill out various forms, said Ashley Whitmore, deputy clerk for the city.
