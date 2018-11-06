It was too soon to tell early on Election Night, following months of lively campaigning, how the faces on the Tehachapi City Council might — or might not — change.
Here are the early results released by the Kern County Elections Office as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The elections office was expected to continue releasing additional results into the coming days.
City Council district at-large: (with 2 out of 7 precincts reporting)
Michael Davies: 714 votes, which is 64.91 percent
Pete Graff: 386 votes, which is 35.09 percent
District One candidates: (with 0 out of 1 precincts reporting)
Phil Smith: 92 votes, which is 57.14 percent
Clete Heckathorn: 48 votes, which is 29.81 percent
Robert Fritz: 21 votes, which is 13.04 percent
District Four candidates: (with 0 out of 1 precincts reporting)
Joan V. Pogon-Cord: 138 votes, which is 71.50 percent
Dennis Wahlstrom: 35 votes, which is 18.13 percent
Clint Davies: 20 votes, which is 10.36 percent
District 5 candidates: (with 1 out of 2 precincts reporting)
Susan Wiggins: 177 votes, which is 60.62 percent
Clint Beacom: 115 votes, which is 39.38 percent
The at-large position, previously filled by the late Mayor Ed Grimes, will remain at-large until the conclusion of the original term in November 2020.
The other three council positions must meet districting rules. City Council candidates running for districts 1, 4, and 5 have to live within the district they are running. Voters also only get to vote for the council member for his or her geographic area.
The change to an election system by districting was approved on Dec. 4, 2017 after more than four months of discussion and research by city council members on how to stop being forced into changing the at-large election system to districts.
The change followed an accusation by Kevin Shenkman, an attorney from the law firm of Shenkman & Hughes in Malibu, who charged the city of Tehachapi with not complying with the California Voting Rights Act and discriminating against minority groups, mainly Latinos, on July 24 last year. He threatened litigation if the city did not voluntarily change its election system. Dividing the city into five regions would help the city comply with the Voting Rights Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.