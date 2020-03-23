The city of Tehachapi on Friday declared a local emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins signed the local resolution Friday, according to a city news release. It was ratified by the City Council at a special meeting Monday morning.
“The city of Tehachapi urges compliance with the governor’s stay-at-home order,” the city said, noting it remains in close communication with public health and other officials.
The order, the city said, does not impact essential services such as the Tehachapi Police Department, Kern County Fire Department for which the city contracts, and water, sewer and trash services.
The council also Monday morning approved an emergency work from home policy allowing eligible city employees to telecommute.
