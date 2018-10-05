Five of 10 Tehachapi City Council candidates and one of two candidates for city treasurer participated in a public forum Wednesday evening hosted by the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors.
All candidates were invited, but only some attended to speak about their qualifications.
“Public service is tough. We greatly appreciate pride for the community and thank them,” said Kathy Carey, broker and owner of BVS Properties.
Council candidates Michael Davies, Phil Smith, Joan Pogon-Cord, Clint Davies and Susan Wiggins and city treasurer candidate Susan Showler spoke to the more than 50 people who attended.
“I thought it was great candidates took the time to be here," Tehachapi city resident Mike Puffer said. "I was disappointed some candidates didn’t show up and that they took the time to put up signs, but not be here."
Regina Sanner, a downtown Tehachapi resident, said, “The points that every one of the candidates spoke about were informative and I found value in everyone’s opinion.”
Candidate comments
Michael Davies
Davies is running for the at-large City Council position against Pete Graff.
Davies has lived in Tehachapi since 1979, marrying a local girl. He is the operation and transportation manager for RSI Petroleum. He raised his three girls in Tehachapi and has been involved in coaching young men.
“I like to serve people and do things and I like to help people,” Davies said. He added, “There’s always opportunity to do service for our fellow man and for our neighbors.”
Davies said he has been involved in leadership roles and community service with the Mormon Church, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer for the Kern County Sheriff's Office and has worked in other ways to reach out to the community.
Phil Smith
Smith presented to the audience ways that he has already contributed to the community and downtown Tehachapi revitalization. Smith has been a City Council member since 1986. He is running against Clete Heckathorn for the District One seat. (Robert Fritz filed to run, but said he was dropping out.)
“I’m always looking for some new way of doing things. You can’t just say I have been here for a long time and I have got all these accomplishments," Smith said.
He added, “We all plan our future, we can keep it a nice small mountain community, but we can take and maintain the quality of life that we have here. The quality of life is showing what we’ve done over the last few years that has improved our appearance.”
Smith said he has continuously been involved with the downtown revitalization master plan, revitalizing the BeeKay Theatre with a $17,000 grant, rebuilding the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, and working on transportation projects and other ways to contribute.
Joan Pogon-Cord
Pogon-Cord has lived in Tehachapi for more than 40 years. She has spent her career teaching physical education and coaching Tehachapi’s students. She is running against incumbent Dennis Wahlstrom and Clint Davies for the District Four seat.
“I feel once a Warrior, always a Warrior and I think that this belief is true in our city government and we can accomplish this through cooperation, commitment and consideration for each other,” said Pogon-Cord. These qualities will help in making decisions easy, added Pogon-Cord.
She is in favor of cleaning up neighborhoods, improving roads and supporting the arts, and would like to see affordable housing for seniors, along with a new recreation center downtown. She is an active member at St. Malachy Roman Catholic Church and recently started a senior support group.
She was president of the Tehachapi branch of the American Association of University Women in 1999-2000 and has been a member of Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club. She has also been involved as a representative for Tehachapi Association of Teachers and has volunteered in other ways.
Clint Davies
Clint Davies has lived in Tehachapi for three years and plans on living in the area for the next 20 years due to how much he enjoys the city, he said in a phone interview. He is a professional landscaper and has an associate degree in political science.
“I see things that can be done differently and my goal is to work together with City Hall,” Clint Davies said.
Clint Davies is for the $43 million Measure R, and Proposition 64, for the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. Storage and testing centers for cannabis can create new revenue, said Davies at the forum.
“My campaign and my philosophy is I don’t want to raise taxes in any form or fashion. I want to increase the tax base and want to make more economic activity,” Davies said.
He said children need areas to learn and play.
He added that encouragement needs to be given to people by offering incentives to go into business and grow the economy.
Susan Wiggins
Wiggins has served as a City Council member for eight years and currently is mayor pro-tem. Wiggins has also lived in the city since 2001. Wiggins is running against Clint Beacom in District Five.
Wiggins was raised in Mojave, worked as a journalist, and worked at the Mojave Unified School District for 40 years teaching kids about drug and alcohol prevention and has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in business management.
Wiggins appreciates how giving the city is for various fundraising activities and the strong community partnerships. She wants to protect the small-town feel, supports the downtown Tehachapi revitalization master plan and appreciates the city of Tehachapi’s balanced budget. She implemented the “Be Kind” program.
“We want to protect the quality of life in this mountain community and because of that and how we are, people come up to an event,” Wiggins said.
Serving as a City Council member allows her to bring issues the community is facing and talk about it with other politicians to make changes, she said.
Susan Showler
Showler is running for city treasurer against Amy Colwell. She is currently the appointed incumbent. She is also the treasurer for the tourism commission and a volunteer at the Visitor Center, GranFondo and Cheers to Charity.
Showler moved to Tehachapi in 2014 and has three years of education in media communication. Showler works for World Wind and Solar as a sales and marketing analyst.
“I get to be your eyes and ears," Showler said. She added that she is executive for the tourism commission and goes to the Los Angeles travel show promoting Tehachapi as a destination.
“I get to pull out brochures and show them all of the events that we have and activities that we have," she said, adding, “It’s such a great privilege to tell people how wonderful Tehachapi is.”
