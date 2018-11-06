Tehachapi voters had a choice of two candidates for Tehachapi city treasurer in the November election.
In results available at 11:30 p.m. on election night, appointed incumbent Susan Showler came in with 64.50 percent of the votes and Amy Colwell had 35.50 percent.
Showler had 676 votes and Colwell 372.
That was with 2 out of 7 precincts reporting.
The results released by the elections office at 11:30 p.m. were the same as those released as of 10:04 p.m. and 8:24 p.m.
The Kern County Elections Office was expected to continue updating results through the night.
