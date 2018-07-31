The November election is quickly approaching, but coming even faster is the deadline to file candidacy for seats up for election throughout the city and county. The last day to file paperwork with the county is Aug. 10, and the final day for the city is Aug. 9.
All county seats require that a deposit be made, which can either be returned or charged for a higher amount, depending upon costs and how many people run for the position.
Open seats and how to file
County seats up for election covering the Tehachapi region:
- Kern County Board of Supervisors 2nd District; $2,191 paper filing deposit, $2,043 electronic
- Kern Community College District Trustee Area #2; $2,791 paper, $2,713 electronic
- Tehachapi Unified School District, three board member positions; $785 paper, $707 electronic
- Stallion Springs Community Services District Board of Directors, three seats, two for four-year term and one for two-year term; $436 paper, $358 electronic
- Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, three board member positions; $782 paper, $704 electronic
- Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District Board of Directors, four positions in divisions 1,3, 4 and 5; $780 paper, $702 electronic. See district map.
City of Tehachapi seats up for election:
- City Council At-large 2-year seat to fill vacancy left by Mayor Ed Grimes' death.
- City Council District 1, 4 years
- City Council District 4, 4 years
- City Council District 5, 4 years
- City Treasurer 2-year seat to fill seat currently filled by Susan Showler, who was appointed to fill a vacancy
To see all open positions in the county and learn how to file, view the Candidate Filing Guide or go to elections.co.kern.ca.us. Candidates can file for county positions at the Kern County Elections Division on Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield or online through the filing portal.
To file with the city, call the office at 822-2200.
Community engagement: Are people running for office?
In terms of city seats, one person, Michael Davies, has confirmed candidacy for the at-large council position, and multiple people have pulled paperwork to file for candidacy for the various positions in the city, said Deputy City Clerk Ashley Whitmore.
"This is more than we have had in any prior election since I've been here," Whitmore said.
Whitmore said she is unsure if the activity is because of the districting that happened in December, which will make this election the first time that city residents can only vote for one councilmember, rather than all seats up for election.
If each person who has pulled papers so far finishes filing for candidacy, there will, so far, be two candidates for the at-large seat, two for District 1, four for District 4 and one, Susan Wiggins, for District 5.
Whitmore said that at this point, there can still be time to file.
"It's a lot of work, but if somebody is determined, they can get it done," Whitmore said.
Throughout the county, positions on the various boards overseeing the Tehachapi are a good way to get involved in the community. To run, you must be a resident within the board and/or district's jurisdiction.
