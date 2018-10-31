Charges including murder were filed against a Tehachapi couple Wednesday in connection with the death of their 2-month-old son.
Matthew Norwood, 29, and Brittney Collins, 28, both now face life terms in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Abel James Norwood.
The two had previously faced assault charges after Abel suffered major injuries Oct. 17 at a residence in the 14500 block of Tehachapi Boulevard. The boy died a week later at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, and coroner officials said Tuesday he suffered head injuries and his death was a homicide.
Both Norwood and Collins were arrested Oct. 19 and are being held on $1 million bail.
They're next due in court Friday.
