As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the people of Tehachapi continue to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.
The good news is that public health officials stated there are no known cases of coronavirus in Kern County at a regularly scheduled update held Thursday in Bakersfield.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order directing Californians to follow public health directives including the cancellation of gatherings of more than 250 people.
So, what does that mean for Tehachapi?
Many community events, meetings and entertainment venues report cancellations in the interest of public safety, including the following:
Tehachapi Unified School District
In a memorandum posted by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to the TUSD website Thursday, she wrote:
"Earlier today, TUSD had an individual suddenly become ill. Paramedics were called and responded to the scene. In follow up to the event, this afternoon I had an extended conversation with Kern Public Health officials and confirmed there are no cases of novel coronavirus in Kern County and the risk of COVID-19 to the general public in our region remains low."
The superintendent went own to explain extra sanitary procedures the district plans to take and other preventive measures, including the suspension of all non-essential school activities such as athletic events, assemblies and field trips. This includes the Mr. Warrior contest scheduled for March 13.
Superintendent Larson-Everson was not available for comment as of Friday morning to confirm the status of the upcoming prom or graduation ceremony.
The full memorandum can be found at teh.k12.ca.us.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District
TVRPD posted an announcement to its website stating that all programs are suspended until further notice. The full notice, which includes information on Newsom's announcement concerning large and small gatherings, can be found at tvrpd.org.
Tehachapi events
• Fiddlers Crossing announced the cancellation of all concerts through April, including Wednesday Open Mics.
• At this time, plans for the 36th Annual Bear Valley Springs Cultural Art Show will continue to move forward and will be held April 5 through 10.
Community meetings
• The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce announced it canceled the March 17 Chamber Luncheon.
• Valley Strong Credit Union announced it would reschedule its financial workshops.
• The California High-Speed Rail Authority board meeting of March 17 will be conducted via webcast only at HSR.ca.gov.
• All community group meetings held at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital have been canceled at this time, including the upcoming Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting.
• The Kern County Genealogical Society's program meetings at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield have been canceled through the end of April and will reopen May 4.
Tehachapi Police Department
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the Tehachapi Police Department announced it will continue to respond to all calls for service.
However, individuals who are calling to report an incident that is not life-threatening and not in progress are encouraged to use the online reporting system at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/313/Online-Reporting-System.
The news release read, "Out of an abundance of caution, the Tehachapi Police Department, working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, is implementing new procedures in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The purpose is to ensure the health and safety of our community as public safety is our number one priority.
"The Tehachapi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have procedures in place to provide mutual aid on a local and state level should a law enforcement agency have staffing issues due to illness. We are requesting the public’s cooperation when they call emergency services to alert us if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 so we can have an appropriate response."
For non-emergencies, call the TPD Communications Center at 822-2222.
Kern County Fire Department
In news release issued Thursday, Chief David Witt of KCFD announced that, until further notice, all non-emergency community event support, ride-alongs and station tours have been suspended.
"Please be assured that all fire department activity related to 911 emergencies is ongoing," Witt wrote.
Community reaction
Tehachapi is not immune to the toilet paper hoarding phenomena. After calling all major store chains in Tehachapi, including Walmart, Savemart, Albertsons and Home Depot, Tehachapi News learned there was no bathroom tissue in stock as of Friday afternoon. Limited supplies of hand sanitizer were available at Home Depot.
Researching Amazon.com, Tehachapi News found that brands such as Charmin, Angel Soft, Quilted Northern and Cottonelle are reportedly out of stock. Some lesser-known brands appear to be available, but can be expensive. Face masks and hand sanitizer appear to be available online.
For more information and the latest updates, visit cdph.ca.gov/, kernpublichealth.com or cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
