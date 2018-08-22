Tehachapi High School will hold its Back to School Night on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
THS will vote for parent/community School Site Council members at Back to School Night, and a total of six people are needed. Therefore, THS is accepting parent and community names to be placed on the ballot.
The dates for the 2018-19 School Site Council meetings are: Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2 and May 30.
All meetings are held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone interested in being placed on the ballot or with questions is asked to call Becky Miller at 823-2136.
