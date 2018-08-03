Tehachapi High School has set the following orientation schedule for its students.
Thursday, Aug. 9, is for seniors and juniors, as follows:
9-9:45 a.m. — seniors, last name A through L
9:45-10:30 a.m. — seniors, last name M through Z
10:30-11:15 a.m. — juniors, last name A through L
11:15 a.m.-noon — juniors, last name M through Z
Friday, Aug. 10, is for sophomores and freshmen, as follows:
8-8:45 a.m. — sophomores, last name A through L
8:45-9:30 a.m. — sophomores. last name M through Z
10-11 a.m. — freshmen, last name A through L
11 a.m.-noon — freshmen, last name M through Z
Go to THS website at www.teh.k12.ca.us/Domain/8 for more information and paperwork.
