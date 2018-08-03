Graduation_9924.JPG

Tehachapi High School seniors prepare for their graduation on June 8.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi High School has set the following orientation schedule for its students.

Thursday, Aug. 9, is for seniors and juniors, as follows:

9-9:45 a.m. — seniors, last name A through L

9:45-10:30 a.m. — seniors, last name M through Z

10:30-11:15 a.m. — juniors, last name A through L

11:15 a.m.-noon — juniors, last name M through Z

Friday, Aug. 10, is for sophomores and freshmen, as follows:

8-8:45 a.m. — sophomores, last name A through L

8:45-9:30 a.m. — sophomores. last name M through Z

10-11 a.m. — freshmen, last name A through L

11 a.m.-noon — freshmen, last name M through Z

Go to THS website at www.teh.k12.ca.us/Domain/8 for more information and paperwork.