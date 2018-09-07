The Tehachapi High School Counseling Department is hosting two important events.
The first is a NCAA Parent Night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the THS Cafeteria. Discussions will include playing college sports, NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, recruiting and more.
The second is a senior and Financial Aid Parent Night for all Class of 2019 students at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, in the THS cafeteria.
Parents will receive information on events throughout the school year including college application and information discussions, an overview of transcripts and credits and more. Starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a discussion of financial aid and scholarship information.
