Tehachapi High School Warriors concluded a week of daytime Homecoming festivities with their annual parade Friday morning. Homecoming week began with dress-up days, starting with "Netflix Marathon Day" on Monday, followed by "Fresh Prince of Bel Air Day" Tuesday, "Happy Days" Wednesday, and class themes on Thursday.
The student body lined up along Valley Boulevard to cheer on the floats built by each class with this year's theme of Binge-worthy TV Shows.
"They have been working really hard, and all the floats look really good this year," said Amy Watkins, director of activities. "We are really happy with them and proud of the students that contributed."
Chosen television sitcoms represented in the parade were "Friends" (freshmen class); "Saved by the Bell" (sophomore class); "Gray's Anatomy" (junior class); and "Stranger Things" (senior class). Each class had two weeks to construct their float during non-school hours.
"What it means to be a Warrior is to show pride for your school and pride for where you go to get an education," said junior and ASB Vice President Megan Fisher, who put in an estimated 12 hours of help building her class float. "Showing your Warrior spirit means being involved in school activities, when you like to show your support of one another and always encourage others to try their best."
The parade led off with the Tehachapi High School Marching Band and Flag Team, followed by the Cheer Team and class floats. The Homecoming Court followed, with the parade concluding with FCCLA.
"I actually never watched the show ("Stranger Things")," said Senior Class President Cloie Sharp, holding a box of Eggo Waffles. "But I guess it ties in some way because it's a snack that they ate a lot of on the show." Sharp added the hardest part about building the float was getting the entire class to decide on what theme they wanted to use before construction could begin.
This year's Homecoming Court included Jenna Crammer, Lucy Coe, Bailey Damian, Kennedy Caudle, Rylee Kingsbury, Mark Marquez, Adam Lomonaco, Truxton Kingsbury, Jarod Carol and Drew Bauer. One lucky boy and girl will be crowned king and queen during the Homecoming football game at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Said Watkins, "Several families opened up their homes for the float-building process, which was awesome and we really appreciate that. It's been a good year, with lots of participation."
In addition to the student efforts, Watkins attributed the success of this year's parade to the contributions of class advisors and on-campus staff.
"Students and staff have been working hard," Principal Scott Heitman said. "They put in a lot of extra time as well as our ASB students who set all this up."
This year's ASB officers include: Mark Marquez, president; Fisher, vice president; Maddy Willey, secretary; Coe and Josh Siracusa, commissioners of decor; Jenna Cramer and Noah Ledesma, commissioners of spirit and rallies; Anika Hubbard-Valentino, commissioner of publicity; Ayleen Trejo, commissioner of school culture; Courtney Snell, commissioner of recognition; Marque Villareal, commissioner of community relations; and Darby Nichols, treasurer.
