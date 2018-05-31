Tehachapi High School was rocked by extensive vandalism Thursday, with staff arriving to find that sometime overnight more than 25 trees were cut down on campus, classroom doors were glued shut, trash cans were overturned, and windows were marked.
“We are taking every lead that we can and the community has rallied around and it's been amazing how many calls we have had to donate trees,” Principal Scott Heitman said.
School custodian Tom Green said he arrived on campus at 5:30 a.m. to find the area inside the gates turned upside-down and immediately notified law enforcement and school officials.
Green said that classroom door handles were glued with contact cement and pennies were placed over the keyholes on more than 20 doors. Also, two restroom buildings were damaged in the same way. Orange cones were also on the roof and toilet paper was spread near classrooms.
There are no security cameras on campus, but a security system is available if anyone were to break into the classrooms.
Some are speculating that this was a senior end-of-year prank, but that has not been confirmed.
There are many students, staff and community members who feel the vandalism is morally wrong.
“I don’t see how it's a prank, no one’s laughing,” said senior Chad Barker. He added, “It’s pretty disappointing and personally as a senior I didn’t know this was happening.”
Campus supervisor David Licher said, “The part that hit me the hardest is the sanctity of life and somehow we have lost the value of living things.”
Several students talked about the vandalism being morally wrong.
Cody Harrington and Rachel Langwell bought a tree at Home Depot and are donating it to the school.
“I don’t want people to see all seniors as destructive,” Langwell said. “It will show people that we actually care.”
Harrington added, “Even if someone does something you don’t agree with, you can work to make it right.”
Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger said police are investigating, and those responsible could face felony charges.
"We are working on the investigation diligently, interviewing a bunch of kids and following every lead to identify whoever was responsible for this," Kroeger said.
More than 40 people have called the school asking how they can help, said Debbie Haycock, secretary to the principal.
Kirk Gilbert, director of maintenance, operations, transportation and facilities from Tehachapi High School, said a vendor will be hired to remove the trees and the creation of a GoFundMe account is being discussed.
Home Depot is coordinating with an out-of-state vendor, Frantz Nursery, for a special donation to the school of 23 Raywood Ashe trees that are each an estimated 10 feet tall.
“This was something we needed to do to help out the schools,” said Jaimie Puffer, assistant manager for Home Depot. She added, “It hit us close to home so we want to donate the trees.”
Puffer said that students were coming to managers at Home Depot for help and that two assistant managers who work at the location have students at the high school.
Heitman said damages were estimated at $10,000, in clean-up and labor.
