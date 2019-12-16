Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, recently announced his nominees who have been offered and accepted their appointments to the United States Service Academies. Nominees were selected in a competitive process in which a number of highly qualified high school students in the 23rd Congressional District applied for consideration.
Among the nominees appointed was Magnus Loken, 17, a senior at Tehachapi High School. Loken is the son of Solve and Alisha Loken, of Bear Valley Springs. He has been appointed to the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.
Born in Los Angeles, Magnus was raised most of his life in Tehachapi. He is the oldest of three children, and has two younger sisters, Tess, 15, and Annie, 12. His grandmother, Nina Lovaas, lives next door.
"I was pretty stoked," said Magnus about learning of his nomination. "It was quite a surprise to get a call from Kevin McCarthy himself over the Thanksgiving break."
Magnus said he first became interested in USMA two years ago after one of his good friends went to the Naval Academy.
"From then on, I started pushing towards it," Magnus said.
Upon graduating high school in June 2020, Magnus will be required to travel to New York to begin his four-year commitment at the academy beginning with "plebe summer," followed by his plebe year, which is his freshman year of college. He plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.
Upon graduation, he is required to go into active duty for a number of years, and may opt to later transfer into reserves.
Said Magnus, "I love to thank McCarthy and all his people for giving me a chance at the interview and then nominating me. My parents have also been a great help, pushing me through it. My dad served in the Norwegian military, so that was a great help."
As far as serving as a mentor, Magnus also thanked his THS teacher Hugh Kimbrough.
Said Magnus, "He has been great to talk to... about what it's like to serve in the Navy. He has been a great help to me."
Magnus also thanked his hockey coach, Bill Hawley.
Asked about the most important thing a parent can do to prepare their children for adulthood, mother Alisha Loken said, "We are not expert parents, by any measure. Magnus' father and I have tried to expose our children to as many different activities, places and people as possible. We travel with them, extensively, and try to engage them in the service of others. We want to develop their independence and individuality and let them pick their own paths. Each of our children has different interests and talents. We strive to support them in those interests."
According to his mother, Magnus has always been extraordinary.
"He is very driven and self-motivated," Alisha said. "We can take very little credit for his success. We have worked to foster his love for horses, hockey, engineering, mechanics and technology. We live in a community that has further supported him and have been fortunate to find teachers, coaches and mentors who have role modeled initiative and kindness."
As the principal of Tehachapi High School, Cristina Libatique said she is thrilled that Magnus received Congressman McCarthy's nomination.
"Magnus is an outstanding student who has worked very hard. We know he will continue to make Tehachapi proud," said Libatique.
McCarthy designated one principal nominee for each academy that will fill one of five slots afforded to him as a member of Congress at each academy. Each candidate was interviewed by Congressman McCarthy’s Academy Interview Committee in November and the selections were submitted to the congressman.
“Before their high school graduation, these students have decided to take on the immense responsibility of service to their country,” McCarthy said in a news release. “Their willingness to raise their right hand and commit to a career of service speaks volumes of their character and potential. They are the future officers of our Armed Forces, and I could not be prouder to have young students from our communities preparing to lead the charge in helping to keep our country safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.