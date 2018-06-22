With spirits high and their shovels dug deep, more than 60 Tehachapi High School students, staff and community volunteers planted replacement trees on campus Friday, as former trees were cut down and vandalized last month.
Teams of five or more people unloaded bags of soil, firmly secured the trees' roots in the ground and covered the new trees with soil, all with smiles on their faces.
Students volunteered, expressing pride in their school.
“I don’t think anyone wants an ugly campus,” said junior Abigail Johnson. “I’m glad everyone cares to come out and fix this.”
Corinne Burdick, a junior, said, “Cutting down trees isn’t a prank, it's vandalism.”
Senior Nicole Lemons added, “This is my school. I don’t want it to fall apart. I think we should put in the effort to make it good.”
The turnout included members of the Tehachapi Cheer team, Boy Scouts, elementary school students, maintenance and operations, teachers and others, all donating their time from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The event was organized by setting a date with the help of various members of staff, telling parents, advertising on the THS Facebook page, and collaborating with maintenance and operations staff on the preparation work a day before the workday, said Principal Scott Heitman.
“The support of the small town never ceases to amaze me and shows Tehachapi High School students as a family,” Heitman said.
Tehachapi students will again have shade trees to sit under at lunch and enjoy during the summer months. More than 40 trees — Raywood Ashe, Pine, Blue Spurch and others scaling more than 10 feet high — have been donated by Home Depot, community members, the city of Tehachapi and other donors.
On May 30, more than 25 trees were vandalized and cut down on campus, trash cans were overturned, classroom doors were glued shut, and windows were marked.
The Tehachapi Police Department are investigating all leads and has not announced any arrests.
