A coalition of economic representatives from rural cities met in Tehachapi on Wednesday to gain resources from each other, share ideas and discuss legislative policies that impact their regions.
The California Association for Local Economic Development, Rural Economic Development Exchange meeting covered funding, manufacturing efforts and other information for small businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and agricultural producers. The meeting was held at the Slice of Life Enrichment School.
“I feel like the event went well. The reason we created the rural exchange was to talk about how to improve rural communities,” said CALED President and CEO Gurbax Sahota.
Tehachapi city staff covered the topics of wineries and downtown businesses that need to be renovated.
Wineries in Tehachapi send their grapes to other areas to be processed after harvesting.
If a winery were built, “we can keep it local and we can enhance that entire industry," Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said.
Speakers suggested a feasibility study be completed.
Corey Costelloe, assistant to the city manager, said, “We face a lot of the same challenges. When you have vacant buildings the state doesn’t make it easy. You have to add fire sprinklers and follow new regulations and codes or the building is too expensive to renovate or knock down.”
He added, “We are trying to figure out ways to address, not so much affordable housing, but ways to work with developers. The whole point is to unify our voice with the other communities.”
Federal funding opportunities from the Small Business Administration, Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, Department of Agriculture and others were discussed.
“There are a lot of opportunities to serve you,” said Dawn Golik, district director for the Fresno District Office of the Small Business Administration. She added that in a county that is 100 percent rural, small businesses interested in government contracting are in a good position to qualify for SBA help with information and receiving governmental contracts.
The Small Business Administration tries to help small businesses partner with bigger firms to grow their own businesses, offer counseling and other opportunities, added Heather Luzzi, district director for the Small Business Administration.
Luzzi added that small business and veteran development centers, free businesses plans, and assistance for entrepreneurs is available.
Grants are also available to rural communities. Some companies have been assisted in selling their product by using different strategies and assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.
“We are looking for more food manufacturers and locally grown foods to process and sell in the state of California,” said Lee Takikawa, business and cooperative program director for the USDA.
In 2019, grants may be available to help farmers with the "marketing, processing and manufacturing of the product as as long as the farmer grows it and owns it after it has been processed,” said Karen Rich, business, energy and cooperative program director for USDA.
Manufacturing companies have many challenges in the U.S. The top three are managing growth, recruiting enough workers and facing government regulations, said Bart Taylor, from CompanyWeek, a digital publication covering manufacturing companies in California.
“It is vitally important to the country and vitally important to the regions that are developing these compelling industries,” Taylor said.
For more information go to rd.usda.gov or sba.gov.
