Tehachapi's oldest humane organization will soon be making some major changes effective April 1 when the Tehachapi Humane Society plans to close its office location on Golden Star.
The grassroots organization will no longer offer its Fix Your Pet clinics twice a month, said Robin Freckmann, who founded THS 25 years ago last December. A small group of volunteers will keep THS's most important programs going, including its spay/neuter voucher program, lost and found and community assistance.
"We are still going to try to help people as much as we can, but there is only a handful of us running the whole organization," said Freckmann.
THS will continue as the only local humane group to offer the trap, neuter and release of feral cats at zero to low costs depending on which veterinary office the cat is taken to.
Said Freckmann, "We will not be able to hand out pet food to low-income pet owners. There are other organizations in the area who do help folks with pet food, although it may not be on a regular basis."
According to Freckmann, Dr. Beverly Billingsley will continue to hold vaccination clinics; however, they will be at her office location in Sand Canyon instead starting in April. Dr. Billingsley is located at 21834 Ferncuko St., and can be reached by calling 823-8381.
Tehachapi Humane Society can be reached by calling 823-0699.
"We worked with them (THS) for many years facilitating their adoption program, and we are very sorry to see them go," said Gina Christopher, CFO for Have a Heart Humane Society.
However, Christopher said she was very happy to see THS continuing its work with the feral cat and voucher programs.
"We think they are making a big difference," Christopher said.
Have a Heart Humane Society will continue offering its low-cost spay and neutering clinics with no income qualifications.
"We are getting busier because they have to close their doors," said Carol Larimore, president of Have a Heart Humane Society.
Clinics are held each Wednesday at Rescued Treasures, located at 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B, and cost $35 for dogs and $25 for cats as a co-pay for surgery, which includes a rabies shot if needed, microchip for dogs and pain injection.
Said Larimore, "We are booked up until the end of April, and are started (to book) for our May clinics, so we are that far out."
Have a Heart offers pet adoptions online at petfinder.com and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rescued Treasures.
Larimore thanked THS for donating its office supplies and equipment to Have a Heart.
"We really appreciated it," Larimore said.
Have a Heart Humane Society can be reached by calling 822-5683. Rescued Treasures is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kern County Animal Services is also offering free Parvo/Distemper vaccines every Wednesday between the hours of 5 and 6:30 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield. For more information, call 868-7100.
