Tehachapi's Kmart is slated to close in mid-December, with sales beginning this month, a company representative confirmed in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"After careful review, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Tehachapi, California. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December," said Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears/ Kmart. "We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs."
As recently as August, company representatives had declined to comment on whether the business would close after the opening of the Walmart Supercenter on Aug. 7.
Kmart is located at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
