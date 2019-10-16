Fires 93.09.19tn SMIRNOFF (4).JPG

As firefighters battle the first fire, an alarm was sounded at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 12 on the start of a new grass fire at the northwest intersection of Highline and Tucker roads. On scene fire crews divided up their resources and quickly responded to the new blaze a few miles away. Forward westerly progress was halted with the aid of Air Tanker 76 from Porterville.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

A Tehachapi man accused of setting six fires in the Tehachapi area in September has pleaded not guilty to arson charges. 

Steven Reddig, 58, is charged with seven felonies relating to the vegetation fires he allegedly set in the Tehachapi and Edison areas. He appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday morning for a felony arraignment.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, the Kern County Fire Department responded to six different reports of vegetation fires. The largest fire was near railroad tracks at Highway 58 and Tucker Road in Tehachapi, KCFD said. All fires were extinguished and there were no reports of injuries, firefighters said. 