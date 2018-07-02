A Tehachapi man died Sunday after the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road south of Oak Creek Road in Rosamond.
Joseph Anthony Herbert Bistany, 28, died at 6:40 p.m. at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner's office.
California Highway Patrol Officer Darlena Dotson said the two vehicles were going in opposite directions. Bistany was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla.
Dotson said the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries and went to a hospital. Passengers had minor injuries.
