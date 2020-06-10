A Tehachapi man was killed after his car collided with another vehicle just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The accident happened when Skjonning Kevin Verigan, 39, and an another unidentified male driver collided on Highway 202 at Reeves Street, according to a news release by the Kern County Sheriff's Office issued Wednesday morning.
Verigian died at the scene from his injuries. The condition of the other driver has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.