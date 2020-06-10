A Tehachapi man was killed after his car collided with another vehicle just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The accident happened when Skjonning Kevin Verigan, 39, and an another unidentified male driver collided on Highway 202 at Reeves Street, according to a news release by the Kern County Sheriff's Office issued Wednesday morning.

Verigian died at the scene from his injuries. The condition of the other driver has not been released.