A Tehachapi man who police say was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and was fleeing was shot and killed by police Tuesday night, Tehachapi Police said Wednesday.
The pursuit began at approximately 9:40 p.m. and ended at the intersection of Red Apple Avenue and Westwood Boulevard where police say Juan Antonio Sillas, 21, intentionally rammed his vehicle into a patrol car driven by an officer, according to a TPD news release.
The officer fired and Sillas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kern County coroner.
Tehachapi Police would not answer questions regarding the incident beyond referring to the news release, which did not include the name of the officer who was involved.
The officer was not injured during the shooting, said the TPD news release.
A semi-automatic pistol was recovered, said the news release.
According to the Kern County coroner's office, the next of kin has been notified, and autopsy will be conducted to confirm cause and manner of death.
A representative of that office confirmed Wednesday morning that an investigation is being done by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, the TPD news release.
