Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed a Tehachapi man to the Board of Parole Hearings.
David Long, 53, was vice president of prison engagement at Defy Ventures from 2017 to 2018, according to a Friday news release from the governor's office.
Among Long's other professional history: He was warden at California City Correctional Facility from 2014 to 2016 and held several positions at Ironwood State Prison from 2008 to 2014 and 1995 to 2002, including warden, chief deputy warden and correctional counselor. Before that, according to the news release, he worked at Mule Creek State Prison, Adelanto Community Correctional Facilities Complex and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison.
This position requires Senate confirmation. The compensation is $147,778, the news release said.
