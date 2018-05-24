A Tehachapi man who paid another man $200 to rape his wife and participated in the brutal assault against her was sentenced Thursday to a life term behind bars.
Russell Higgins, 58, was sentenced by Judge John R. Brownlee to 53 years to life in prison.
Before sentencing, prosecutor Courtney Lewis said, the victim told the court her husband tried to take her dignity and sense of security, but she's a survivor and will recover. The woman's daughter also spoke about how the assault has impacted their lives.
Lewis said Higgins deserves to spend the rest of his life locked up. She called him "the worst of the worst."
"This man is clearly a sexually violent predator."
Higgins' attorney, Jared Thompson, said his client is remorseful and cried several times during trial. He said there was circumstantial evidence another person could have been involved, and Higgins had no injuries to his body that would have been expected given the victim's account of what happened.
"I think drugs played a major role in whatever happened," Thompson said. "He's been a drug addict throughout his life."
On March 4, 2016, Higgins offered 44-year-old Haliki Green Jr. $200 to rape his wife, according to prosecutors. Higgins and Green had just met that day and spent three hours in a room on Union Avenue doing drugs.
Green accepted the offer, and the two traveled to the wife's residence in Tehachapi and waited inside her bedroom for her to return home from work, prosecutors said.
When she walked inside, they bound her hands and physically restrained her from leaving the bedroom. At Higgins' direction, Green raped her, inflicting great bodily injury, according to prosecutors.
Following his arrest, Green told Tehachapi police he's homeless and a methamphetamine addict, and $200 is a lot of money, according to court documents. He said Higgins held the woman down while he assaulted her.
He said he kept apologizing to the woman, and he just wanted the money, the documents say.
"Green stated his gut was telling him one thing, but his greed was telling him different," an investigator wrote in the documents.
Green explained how he was hired to sleep with the woman, but an investigator told him his actions made him look guilty and "seem more like rape," according to the documents. Green said he thought they were "role-playing."
Higgins was found guilty last month, and the jury in Green's trial returned guilty verdicts on May 11.
Sentencing for Green is set for June 7. He faces a prison term similar to the one Higgins received.
