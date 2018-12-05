A Tehachapi man has been sentenced to prison following his conviction on a slew of charges including stalking, spousal abuse and possession of an explosive device.
Jeffrey Dean Enslow was sentenced to 28 years in prison Tuesday after waging "an extensive cyber-stalking campaign using dark web emails, cellphone number spoofing apps, and free texting applications to threaten and harass his ex-wife and her family," prosecutors have said.
On July 6, 2017, one of the victims discovered a pipe bomb under her car. The FBI confirmed the pipe bomb contained ammonium nitrate fuel oil, used in terrorist attacks including the Oklahoma City bombing.
Enslow was later identified as the attempted bomber and cyberstalker, according to the District Attorney's office.
