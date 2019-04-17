Two organizations making use of Tehachapi Municipal Airport property to advance students’ learning opportunities — the Civil Air Patrol and the Tehachapi Society of Pilots — are expanding and moving to different spaces on airport property. The Tehachapi City council approved the changes April 15.
Cadets of the Civil Air Patrol will use the airport pilot’s lounge as their meeting area, as they will move from buildings on the east side of the airport. The previous meeting place featured one leased trailer and the ground area with two additional trailers leased at no cost. Both are scheduled to be removed in six months.
The trailers are in disrepair and were built more than 40 years ago, and cadets need full amenities for meetings, said Shannon Loftus, deputy commander for squadron 46.
The squadron will use the Tehachapi pilot’s lounge as its meeting area from 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday and two to three Saturdays per month for activities. The Civil Air Patrol will use the facilities free of charge in return for janitorial services.
“The airport’s pilots lounge, which was once used as the primary office for airport operations, has an available office, storage room and conference room which would suit the needs of the squadron,” said airport manager Ashley Whitmore. She added the lounge will remain open to travelers and local pilots.
“We will not charge any rent because we will be saving approximately $250 a month in cleaning services,” Whitmore added.
The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program, established in 1942, assists youth in the community to focus on leadership, fitness and character while participating in a a curriculum in aerospace and related fields.
“Our organization benefits young people in our community,” said Melissa Hughes, aerospace and fitness officer for the Civil Air Patrol. She added that "aerospace, aviation, rocket science and cyber security mitigation programs" are taught to cadets.
Tehachapi Society of Pilots
The Tehachapi Society of Pilots will move its build-a-plane project and occupy a city-owned hangar that stores maintenance airport fuel testing supplies and a lawn mower. A plan developed by the city will keep the supplies in the hangar, yet safely out of reach of students. The program was held in a private hangar.
“The plans that we have are to complete the current aircraft, and it’s a kit aircraft made by a company called Zenith and provide the students with an opportunity to fly it after it's complete,” said Bob Meyer, president of the Tehachapi Society of Pilots.
The organization started the build-a-plane project more than a year ago and the free program is open to high school students to learn about aerospace, design, flight operations, safety and manufacturing from FAA licensed pilots. Students can receive high school credit through the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, according to documents in the City Council agenda packet.
The organization will pay $1 per month to lease the hangar, as the previous recommended rate of $72 per month was rejected. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the change, with one abstention by Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge.
The recommended discount rate of $72 to lease the hangar was adhering to ground rates, versus hangar rental rates tenants usually pay. Kit or amateur built projects are allowed on airport property and adhere to the Tehachapi Hangar Use and Inspection Policy, said Whitmore.
Meyer added that a second aircraft kit may be started after the first kit is complete. The project now has about 11 active students and has involved up to 20 participants over the course of a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.