Following the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health and the city of Tehachapi, the Tehachapi Museum and the Errea House Museum will be closed until further notice. The situation will be reassessed on April 12 and a decision will be made as to extending or ending the closure, depending on the extent to which the coronavirus has spread or been contained at that time.
The Tehachapi Heritage League looks forward to better days, when we can again provide a quality museum experience to local residents and out-of-town visitors.
In the meantime, especially for our older and high-risk volunteers, the closure of the museum will allow you to follow safety guidelines of limiting exposure to other individuals. Stay at home as much as possible. We look forward to the day when things will begin to normalize and we can enjoy each other’s company again.
Call Charles White at 972-0958 with any questions or concerns.
Charles White is the president of the Tehachapi Heritage League.
