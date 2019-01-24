The National Council for Home Safety and Security has named the City of Tehachapi as the "Safest City in Kern County" and the 44th safest city in California in their 2019 "Safest Cities in California" Report, according to a news release issued by the City of Tehachapi Jan. 23.
In determining the rankings, the council reviewed the most-recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with the Police Adequacy variable which relates total crimes to the number of police employees. The report notes the smaller the police adequacy statistic, the safer the city. Both scores were combined to determine their rankings, according to the news release.
The report ranked 265 cities in the state.
“It is extremely pleasing to have our community recognized as one of the safest cities in California and the safest city in Kern County,” wrote Police Chief Kent Kroeger. “This achievement is evidence of what can be accomplished when a strong partnership exists between law enforcement and members of the community.”
According to Kroeger, this rating is also a strong indicator of the tireless efforts and commitment to public safety put forth by the entire staff of the Tehachapi Police Department.
This recent achievement under the leadership of Chief Kroeger and the men and women of the Tehachapi Police Department is another accolade for the department who earlier this month received the Richard A. Maxwell Award for Public Safety from the Kern Council of Governments. That award recognized the outstanding investigative work by the Tehachapi Police Department that has led to convictions of several high-profile cases both locally and statewide, the release said.
“I am extremely proud of the Tehachapi Police Department, the leadership of Chief Kroeger and the safety of our community,” wrote Mayor Susan Wiggins. “This is another testament to the great work of our officers and I know the community joins me in thanking them for their efforts in making Tehachapi the safest City in Kern County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.