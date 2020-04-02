Tehachapi News earned honors in five of the seven categories in the 32nd annual George F. Gruner Awards, recognizing excellence in Central Valley print journalism.
"This recognition, on top of the honor we received earlier in the week from the California News Publishers Association, serves as validation of what we endeavor to do every day: Provide our readers with important news and information," said Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.
Each newspaper is allowed to submit only one entry in each of the seven categories. The awards for work published in 2019 were announced via email Thursday, as a planned recognition reception was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Competing in the category of weekly newspapers, Tehachapi News received these honors:
• Peterson, Darla A. Baker and Cara Jackson earned first place for best news story for "Power outages in Tehachapi."
• Jon Hammond earned first place for best column, for "The Six Pack Girls."
• Hammond also earned first place for best news or feature photo for Tehachapi's own version of "Frozen," showing flowers encased in icicles.
• Jackson earned honorable mention for best feature story, for "Mural inspires prisoners."
• Corey Costelloe earned an honorable mention for best sports photo, for the Warriors running for a touchdown.
The awards are named in honor of Gruner, the retired executive editor of The Fresno Bee.
The Department of Media, Communications and Journalism at Fresno State University puts on the awards, which are sponsored by the James McClatchy Foundation. They are housed through a fund at the Central Valley Community Foundation called the George F. Gruner Prize for Meritorious Public Service.
Additionally, The Bakersfield Californian earned honors in seven out of seven categories in the Gruner's large newspaper division, including the top public service journalism category for "A decade of force by the Bakersfield Police Department," a series of stories on people who have died due to police-involved shootings.
Earlier in the week, Tehachapi News learned it earned fourth place in the special section category in the annual California Journalism Awards put on by California News Publishers Association."Our history: A collection of historic photos, stories and personal memories of how Tehachapi became the community it is today," which published in December, received the award.
In the same CNPA contest, The Bakersfield Californian picked up 18 awards. See a full list at Bakersfield.com.
