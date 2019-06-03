The Harrell-Fritts family, owner of Tehachapi News, The Bakersfield Californian and other print and digital products, has sold the company to Sound News Media.
The transaction is expected to be completed by June 30.
The Moorhouse family, including Garret P. “Peter” Cowenhoven, Virginia L. “Ginny” Cowenhoven and Virginia F. “Ginger” Moorhouse, made the following statement:
"We are honored to have been a steward of the newspaper in Kern County, and have loved being part of this vibrant community and providing it with a relevant and reliable news source."
The family went on to thank the staff, the readers and advertisers for its loyalty throughout the years.
"You are all the reason for our efforts."
The family also wrote: "We are confident that Sound News Media, as the new owner of The Bakersfield Californian and our other media properties, will continue to provide great reader experiences along with highly effective advertising and marketing opportunities. Their valuable experience and expertise in the industry will enable these publications to continue to grow and thrive. We are excited for the promise they hold for the future, and welcome them to Bakersfield and Kern County."
