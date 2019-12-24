A lot has happened in Tehachapi this past year.
The long wait for the Walmart Superstore ended as it opened in August. Plans were submitted to the city of Tehachapi for two new housing divisions. The area grappled with Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Some people questioned the amount of pubic comment afforded at Tehachapi City Council meetings. Residents challenged cell towers in some county jurisdictions.
Linda Carhart was named Citizen of the Year. Terra-Gen Operating Company was named Large Business of the Year, and Marty Pay Insurance was named Small Business of the Year.
We mourned together with the passing of community-minded Harold Cox, high school student Peyton Stowers, former state lawmaker Phil Wyman and many other loved ones.
We came together to celebrate annual events like the Mountain Festival, Cheers to Charity, Apple Festival and Main Street Tehachapi's many functions like Trunk or Treat and the wine walks.
We crowned two Mr. Warriors, numerous Kern County queens and a new court of rodeo queens. Tehachapi also crowned a new King of the Mountain in its annual GranFondo bicycle race.
Through it all, we laughed together, cried together, rejoiced and raised money for charities together. Here in Tehachapi, we fondly look back on the year together, then embrace an exciting future in 2020.
With the New Year right around the corner, Tehachapi News is taking time to reflect on some of the stories of 2019. Your list may be different — we realize that. But read on for some highlights, a mix of news and features.
Vineyards on the map
Jim and Sally Arnold of Triassic Vineyards have been doing their part to ensure that Tehachapi becomes known as a wine growing destination, and their efforts were featured in March.
For the past five years, the Arnolds have brought home medals for every wine they have submitted to the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest annual contest for North American wines.
Other than showcasing Triassic wines, Jim said his primary purpose for participating in the competition was to serve as an ambassador of sorts to inform the outside what is going on at the local vineyards concerning the wine industry and the potential for growing in Tehachapi.
"People are becoming aware of what can be done here with growing wine grapes," Jim said.
According to Patricia Doody, president of the Tehachapi Tourism Commission, the awards that were won should help Tehachapi gain recognition in the wine world and help us get our American Viticultural Association designation.
•••
An armlifting champion
Autumn Cote said she had no expectations when she arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, in May to compete in the Women's Armlifting World Championships. However, she had one goal.
"If I get up on stage in St. Petersburg, I'm going to hold up an American flag," Cote said.
And that she did.
The 36-year-old Bear Valley Springs woman not only earned her way onstage, but she also did it five times by scoring gold and bronze medals as a member of Team USA, which took home silver overall.
"We are second in the world right now," Cote said.
•••
Public meetings
In June, some Tehachapi residents voiced their belief that they were not provided enough time to make comments — whether positive or negative — before members of the Tehachapi City Council.
And demonstrations alleging this followed.
Clint Davies, a Tehachapi man who lost his bid for a City Council seat in last year’s election, refused to stop speaking when his allotted three minutes were up and was arrested by Police Chief Kent Kroeger. This occurred twice, at separate contentious meetings, in which other members of the public threatened litigation and some alleged they had been harassed by city staff.
Many public meetings of late have been strictly subject by Mayor Susan Wiggins to the three-minute rule for comments. City staff have used an electric countdown machine, with a clerk announcing when 30 seconds were left. In the past, the time limit hadn’t been strictly enforced.
City staff have said this is more than enough time and have told the public to schedule meetings with city staff for matters that need more time. Some who do not agree with the three-minute rule have left meetings.
•••
Walmart opens to crowds
The wait is over.
It took more than a decade, with lawsuits challenging the Tehachapi Walmart.
But on Aug. 7, Walmart employees excitedly greeted more than 300 shoppers with high-fives, smiles and cheers as they entered the highly-anticipated Walmart Supercenter following a grand-opening ceremony.
The 151,000-square-foot Supercenter at 400 Tucker Road provides shoppers with food, clothing, electronics, furniture, household goods, cosmetics, gardening and automotive goods and more.
•••
Dedication to service
Five longtime Tehachapi residents were honored in September for their dedication and commitment to the Kern County Sheriff's Office after each served 25 years as volunteers of the Citizens Service Unit.
With 53,606 service hours among them, The Tehachapi Five, as they have been dubbed, have proven how important volunteers can be to any organization, as well as a valuable asset to law enforcement agencies.
Mike Davies, Paula Raboy, Barbara Stevens, Richard Murphy and Bob Bakman were recognized for their service during a special lunch held at Big Papa's.
•••
Beautiful art celebrated
As the old saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
That would be true with one local wildlife artist who sees the potential of beauty wherever she goes, and whose work was highlighted in October.
Tina Dille, known for her spectacular raven and other creature portraits, embarked on a mission to transform downtown utility boxes into masterpieces through what has since been dubbed the Mini Murals Project.
The city of Tehachapi collaborated with Dille and the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association on the project to go along with the full-size wall murals in the downtown area.
•••
Risky winds and power outages
Residents of the greater Tehachapi area dealt with Southern California Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs occurring around the state and meant to decrease the risk of wildfires at various times from June to November. Areas of Tehachapi were hit in late October.
More than 13,000 customers lost power in Kern County, including Tehachapi with some areas without power for more than three days. These areas included: Sand Canyon, Keene, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, Old Towne, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs.
Many people were left without heating, power for appliances and in some cases water, as community wells are pumped via an electrical connection.
•••
Local band picks up honors
Well, they did it again. Local band Blue Mountain Tribe picked up a second Native American Music Award and were honored at the 19th annual gala held Nov. 2 at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Allegany, N.Y. The band received one of 38 awards for Best Music Video for a Live Performance for "Children on the Rez."
Band members include Ret. Sgt. Robin Hairston, lead vocal and harmonica (Chiricahua); his son, Caleb Hairston, guitar and vocals (Chiricahua); James Bixler, bass and vocals (Cherokee); and Pat Mata, drums and vocals (Chumash/Yokuts).
According to Robin Hairston, 1,500 bands were considered for this year's NAMA. Blue Mountain Tribe was among the six nominees for Best Music Video for a Live Performance.
•••
Cell phone towers generate controversy
Residents of the greater Tehachapi area signed petitions, attended Kern County Planning Commission meetings and voiced their concerns over more than eight AT&T cell towers — proposed for placement near homes and agricultural areas — in Brite Valley, Cummings Valley, Stallion Springs and Bear Valley.
This opposition sparked two conditional use permits being sent back to county planning staff for consideration and more review.
The 65-foot and 80-foot tall monotone communication towers are located at 17621 Ascot Court in Stallion Springs and at 22757 Creekside Court in Brite Valley.
All of the applications were sent back to Kern County Planning & Natural Resources Department staff for further consideration and are waiting to come be considered in 2020.
However, one cell tower within the 2900 block of Wapiti Court in Stallion Springs was issued a conditional use permit on April 12, 2018 and built this year despite area residents' concerns.
•••
New housing, anyone?
Two different housing projects, Sage Ranch and The Address at Tehachapi, LLC have submitted plans to the city to construct more than new 1,200 homes over the next five to 10 years.
Sage Ranch, a proposed 1,000-unit housing development on Valley Boulevard, submitted plans to the city of Tehachapi early in February. The initial study has been posted, and the draft for the Environmental Impact Report was given a six-month extension in August from the Tehachapi Planning Commission.This document will allow for public comments on any impacts to the environment, traffic, water, or other listed components.
The houses are slated to have a farm house or ranch-style theme outside, with a modern or contemporary look inside. The one- and two-story houses, cottages and town homes could range from 950 to 3,400 square feet with apartments ranging from 750 to 1,300 square feet. Single-family lots will range between 3,200 and 5,500 square feet and will start at an estimated price of $275,000 to $295,000.
The Address at Tehachapi, LLC submitted plans to the city to construct 240 homes north of Highline Road and east of Tucker Road in September.
These homes will not be starter homes. The size of the single-family residences will range from 2,400 square feet to 3,000 square feet, with lot sizes varying from 6,600 square feet to 11,000 square feet. The houses would feature four bedrooms with 4.5 baths.
The housing division plans to feature 85,636 square feet of green space in the center of the housing division, an open amphitheater, club house, and resident RV parking and storage units. It may also be a gated a community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.