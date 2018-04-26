You can show your patriotism and pride for America through the city of Tehachapi's Adopt-A-Flag program.
For a $50 fee, sponsors can adopt a flag at an available open spot. The city has about 100 decorative light posts on Tehachapi Boulevard and Green, F, Curry, Robinson and Mill streets off Highway 58 that can be sponsored, according to a city news release.
The sponsorship period runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, or as long as weather permits.
A personalized decal will be placed on the light post to name the sponsor or note a dedication.
Applications can be found at tehachapicityhall.com or at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St. Call Cinthya at 822-2200, ext. 123 for more information. Sponsorship forms can be emailed to cdavis@tehachapicityhall.com.
