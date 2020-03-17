In a news release dated Monday, Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger announced that the lobby counter services at the Tehachapi Police Department, located at 220 W. C St., will be unavailable until further notice.
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor of California and the Kern County Public Health Department, the Tehachapi Police Department is taking precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Kroeger wrote.
TPD will continue to respond to all calls for service at this time; however, the public is encouraged to use telephonic and online reporting systems in place to aid in responding to service requests that are not emergencies, or that are no longer in-progress.
The online reporting system is accessible on the Tehachapi Police Department’s webpage liveuptehachapi.com/313/Online-Reporting-System.
"Again, to prevent the spread of this illness, we are requesting the public alert public safety personnel if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 when they call emergency services so we can ensure an appropriate response. These procedures will enable us to limit our person to person contact with the public for the safety and protection of community members and peace officers and reduce the likelihood of transmission," Kroeger wrote.
If you need immediate police assistance, call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, contact the Tehachapi Police Communications Center at 822-2222.
Temporary administrative services procedures
• Vehicle Release – Call 822-2222. Payments, if necessary, will require a Visa or Mastercard. No other forms of payment are accepted at this time.
• Copy of a police report or public records requests – Go to cityoftehachapica.nextrequest.com/.
• Court mandated registration – By appointment only. Call 822-2222.
• Citizen complaint or commendation – Call 661-822-2222 to be directed to an on-duty supervisor. Complaint/commendation forms are also available via mail.
• Correctable violation citations (fix-it tickets) and warrant citations – Contact an officer in the field for inspections related to correctable vehicle violation citations or to receive a new court date for a misdemeanor warrant.
