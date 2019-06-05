Tehachapi Police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder Wednesday after finding a man, who later died at a hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police arrested Wendy Elizabeth Howard, 50, of Tehachapi, at the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, according to a TPD news release issued shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police received a report of a shooting at about 2 p.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Kern Medical Center where he died, the TPD news release said. The name of the man will be released by the coroner's officer after next of kin has been notified.
Howard was booked at the Kern County Sheriff's Office Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, the news release said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to call them at 822-2222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.